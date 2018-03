The various teams are a worldwide icon, synonymous with great basketball skills since their foundation in 1926. In that time they have toured the world, breaking cultural and social barriers along with basketball records.

For the upcoming season, the Globetrotters selected six players, including two stars from the 2017 College Slam Dunk Championship – champion Rodney Pryor (Georgetown University) and A.J. Merriweather (East Tennessee State University) – to join the squad, alongside Canadian-born Ambassador of Goodwill Naz Mitrou-Long (Iowa State University).

But the team didn’t stop there, scooping up three big names left on their draft board: multi-sport star, Tim Tebow, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, and actress Gal Gadot primarily known for her role in the summer blockbuster “Wonder Woman”. The 32-year-old actress is no stranger to basketball, having played in high school.

“The Globetrotters have always tried to be creative when it comes to our draftees,” said Sweet Lou Dunbar, the Harlem Globetrotters’ director of player personnel and coach. “Having players who can electrify fans with high-flying ability is a tremendous trait, but they’ve got to go beyond that. Globetrotters need to be superstars on the court. Their play is legendary!”

Over their history, the Globetrotters have played more than 25,000 games in 122 countries, enchanting popes and heads of states alike.

Join Globetrotter stars on court with Magic Pass, the exclusive pre-game event where your family will hang out with the stars, right on the court, and have the chance to:

Shoot hoops with the Globetrotters

Learn tricks with them

Get autographs and selfies

Harlem Globetrotters

10 April, 7pm

Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena

