Edvin Marton is a Ukrainian-born Hungarian composer and violinist. He became known as the violinist of the skaters, with Plushenko, Stéphane Lambiel and other famous skaters often performing to his music.

An Emmy Award winner, he studied at the Tchaikovsky Music School in Moscow, the Music Academy in Budapest, Music Academy in Vienna and Juilliard School of Music in New York.

Marton has a Stradivarius violin and is a classical crossover artist. He has sold over five million albums and played over 1000 concerts.

Kings on Ice features a number of other notable figure skaters: Adelina Sotnikova, Alexander Smirnov-Yuko Kawaguti, Tomas Verner and Florent Amodio.

At the age of 16, Plushenko became the youngest male skater ever to receive a perfect score of 6.0. His four Olympic medals tie Gillis Grafström's record for most Olympic medals in figure skating. Plushenko is the first male skater to perform the Biellmann spin in the senior competitions, and has successfully pulled off a number of other tricky combinations many times.

The final list of performers will be announced later. Kings on Ice is described as a fascinating and unique production, with the figure skaters defying gravity with exciting and sometimes dangerous choreography.

The Art Anzix Theatre presents:

Evgeni Plushenko and Edvin Marton: Kings on Ice

Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena

29 April, 7pm

For tickets visit www.eventim.hu