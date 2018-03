New trends concern Hungarian professionals too, and in April they can listen to a presentation about the English sparkling wine revolution and tasting led by Tom Stevenson, founder of the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championship.

Thanks to climate change, many new players have appeared on the global sparkling wine market in recent years. English manufacturers have achieved the most surprising successes; they entered only 59 items in the 2014 World Championship, a number which increased to 89 for the 2017 competition. And they truly have reason to be excited as in 2017 Hattingley’s 2011 Blanc de Blancs (Magnum) won its blanc de blancs category, outperforming its French competitors.

Today the more than 500 vineyards in the UK cover 2330 hectares, double the figure from 10 years ago. Sparkling wine represents 66 percent of English wine production. The most popular grape varieties for sparkling wine production are Chardonnay (also used in the Champagne region), Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Although the weather is not always favourable to the success of English bubbles, the price is fairly affordable compared to champagne. A normal bottle of the champion Hattingley 2011 Blanc de Blancs costs 33 GBP (HUF 12,000).

The British newcomers can be tasted – along with other specialties - on April 6 during the presentation held by Stevenson in the Castle Garden (Várkert Bazár) at the VinCE Budapest Wine Show.

Stevenson, considered the greatest champagne and sparkling wine expert, has organised the annual Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships since he founded it in 2014.

More information about the masterclasses of the VinCE Budapest Wine Show 2018: https://vincebudapest.hu/en/