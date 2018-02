Double celebration for Kuwait

Photos by George Konkoly-Thege

27 February 2018 - 01.02 PM

The State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Hungary, Dr. Hamad Burhamah, hosted a reception at the Marriott Hotel, Budapest, on February 22 to celebrate the 57th Anniversary of Independence and 27th Anniversary of Liberation. Kuwait became independent with the end of the British protectorate in 1961. In August 1990 Iraq invaded and then annexed Kuwait but was forced out in early 1991 after a US-led and UN-backed bombing aerial campaign, and allied forces reaching Kuwait City.