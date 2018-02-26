The news that made headlines
The Brief History of the Week
Geschrieben von BT
Presenting in one concise package the week’s most important and fascinating national stories,…
ComiX Coffee in District V
Inmates running the asylum?
Geschrieben von Attila Leitner
Briton Ben Innes became the very definition of cool on Tuesday. In case you missed this, the…
Protests, no apologies as government-teachers dispute widens
Fight of the roundtables
Geschrieben von BT
The civil public education platform representing the teachers’ movement, which calls itself an…
The V4 aims to make Europe stronger, Orbán said, adding that a new plan for Europe would have to include a clause on the creation of a labour-based society. Europe must return to the top in terms of technological development and the continent needed its own army. Instead of aiming to become a "united states of Europe", the bloc should be an alliance of free nations, he added.
Orbán insisted that all this was possible and the only question was whether Europe would have a strong enough leadership to accomplish these goals. He said central Europe "should now be created in an economic sense" because "the energy and resources are now in place". Links in Europe should not always be created between east and west but in the north-south direction also, otherwise "we will accept that there will never be a central Europe, just eastern and western Europe".
The Prime Minister said the V4 contributes to the strength of Europe rather than takes away from it. He said central Europe was the fastest-developing region on the continent. The V4 was not a group in need of help or handouts, but rather a community with its own identity. The V4 gave at least as much to the EU as they got out of it. "In fact, the old EU member states have only to gain from cooperating with us," Orbán added.
On the subject of migration, he said the problem would grow beyond Europe; "it is clear that the debate is shifting from the European arena to a global stage, another issue Europe will have to address." Orbán quoted former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan as saying that "migration is a solution rather than a problem". The Prime Minister noted that Antonio Guterres, the incumbent secretary-general, had recently said "migration is good" and revealed plans for a mass migration agenda that would allow migrants to be distributed all over the world. "We will help all who need to be helped but we will not accommodate migrants; we do not wish to become a destination country for migrants," Orbán said.
"There are dangerous things in the works at the UN," he said. Its migration agenda would call for easing punishments for illegal border crossing, assigning special roles for NGOs in handling migration and call on all countries to take in migrants.
Orbán said the V4's opposition to immigration was about the protection of Christian culture. This is not a question of religion, he insisted, arguing that Christian culture also included non-believers. It includes a Christian way of life, the freedom of religion, the family model, the relationship between man and woman. "We live in integration here and we do not want to import anti-Semitism. We insist on our tolerant, Christian way of life and we cannot lose the feeling of being at home."
He touched on the importance of EU enlargement in the western Balkans. If this region could be integrated into the bloc, it would only make central Europe stronger. The United States, Russia and Turkey all had strategies for the Balkans, while the EU did not. If it did, Montenegro should immediately become an EU member and should quickly be followed by Serbia; if Serbia joins the EU, the Balkans will effectively be stabilised, Orbán said.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for a strong Europe both in terms of its economy and its military capabilities made up of "sovereign states with a shared objective". EU members should take decisions at the national level, but constantly work with the other members and build a unified, harmonised market, he argued. Concerning military capabilities, he said that a joint army is necessary not only because of aggression from the east but to fight terrorism and to tackle the migration crisis, too.
Robert Fico, the Slovak Prime Minister, said the Visegrád project was the "success story" of four successful countries, and called it a "pro-European project". Referring to criticism of the group for having a different position from the rest of Europe on certain subjects such as mandatory migrant quotas, Fico said that "just because of that they cannot push us aside, we are not black sheep".
Fico said the Visegrád countries will incessantly fight for Europe, but Europe, in turn, should listen to their voice. Concerning the EU's quota decision, he voiced resentment that the decision had been made in the council of interior ministers, "sidestepping" the European Council made up of presidents and prime ministers.
Interim Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Visegrád countries should be ensured a greater say in European decision-making. He said the European Commission should be "depoliticised" and member states should have the decision-making power. The highest priorities for Europe were security, migration and the free market. Babis also called the V4 an "excellent project" and suggested that the group does not need to be enlarged but it could seek allies concerning certain subjects.