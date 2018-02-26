Orban says ‘old’ EU needs rejuvenation

V4 strengthens Europe: PM

26 February 2018 - 09.02 AM

Europe "needs to go back to the drawing board" because it has failed to achieve its goals, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a panel discussion with his Visegrád Group counterparts in Budapest. "We are pro-European politicians," he said referring to himself and his Czech, Polish and Slovak counterparts.