When did you realise that you wanted to become an actress?

I already wanted to become an actress when I was a child. Although we had no artists in my family, we still watched a lot of movies – in English, Hungarian, Czech and Slovakian too, since I am half-Hungarian and half-Slovakian. I have always loved to dance too. When my mother took me to see a performance of the musical “Grease” in Győr, it was clear to me that I would like to wake such a euphoria in people too, as the artists on the stage did that to me. Today I am still very satisfied with my decision.





Your decision did prove to be a success: you were awarded with the prize for the best actress at the European Film Awards 2017 in Berlin. What does that mean to you and how did it feel when you learned that you had won?

I think this is the greatest thing that ever happened to me in my entire life. I have cried a lot on the stage and I was extremely moved. I think that I am not quite done with processing this, but for sure it means an unbelievably lot to me.





Do you have any role models? Who are the people who inspire you?

Among the actresses these are for sure Meryl Streep and Isabelle Huppert. Within my family though they are definitively my parents and my grandmother. They are strong people, they have been through a lot, they have fought illnesses and managed everything – and on the side they managed to raise three children. This is really amazing.





How do you spend your free time when you are not standing on the stage or in front of the camera?

I love to dance. Simply always. Furthermore I like to read, I like to spend time with my friends or I also like simply being alone. During this time I like to clean my apartment and listen to reports about different subjects.





“Body and Soul” has been your most important film up until now. You portray the extremely introverted and autistic-looking Mária. Was it difficult to get into this role? Did you ever have contact with the topic of autism before?

I never met anyone with this disorder before. Our aim however was not presenting Mária in the movie as a “sick” person. Our director, Ildikó Enyedi, knew exactly what she was doing and also what she wanted to present. I think she managed it quite well too. However, I did not find it particularly difficult to put myself into this role – even though there were a few brutal scenes in there.





Is it difficult for you to learn the words by heart?

No, absolutely not at all.





Which type of roles are you most comfortable with?

Up until now I was lucky enough that I could play completely different roles. I love trying new things and I like that it never gets boring. It makes me happy that I can play so many kinds of roles.





What was the worst thing that ever happened to you on stage?

One time I simply forgot the words – I had a complete blackout. Instead of just saying something or improvising spontaneously I just stayed quiet. Silent as a dead person. At a point of time my colleague started to say my words and the whole scene became funny. Finally I was able to start again, luckily. However, this was definitely a painful moment.









What are your next goals?

I would like to do more things in the movie industry. Up until now I have spent most of my time on the stage, but now I have fallen in love with playing in front of the camera. I would love to put myself to the test more in this segment – maybe even abroad. And after all that I would like to have a family and children, of course. But everything just one after the other.





How would you describe yourself in three words?

This is difficult. Probably ambitious, childish and even a bit impulsive, when it’s about decisions, for example.





What kind of films do you like to watch?

This is a good question. It depends on the company I am with. I like watching other kinds of films when I am with different people. When I’m alone, I like to see movies that make me think, or movies about fates of women. “Sophie’s Choice” is one of these movies. But I also like series, for example the new one with Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”. With my father I watch movies like “The Godfather” and I watch Czech movies with my mother. My partner and I are rather into science fiction.





Just a last question – can you cry at the touch of a button?

I don’t know, it always depends. We have never practised this in particular for a movie, but of course this always depends on your state of mind at the moment. Are you for example open enough and do you really let all your emotions flow out? You have to experience that spontaneously.





Many thanks for the exciting conversation!