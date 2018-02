Hungary first won the Oscar in the category in 1982 with Istvan Szabo's “Mephisto” and in 2016 with Laszlo Nemes Jeles' Holocaust drama “Son of Saul”. Last year “Sing” by Kristof Deak won an Academy Award in the Oscars category of Live Action Shorts.

“On Body and Soul” last year was awarded the Golden Bear, the main prize of the Berlin Film Festival. It tells of two people working at a slaughterhouse in Budapest who discover that they have the same dreams at night and they attempt to make them come true.

The nomination of Enyedi's film is a success of Hungary itself since it was fully made with domestic funding, the director of the Hungarian Film Fund, Agnes Havas, told public news channel M1. It is yet again a great moment in the Film Fund's history after the success of “Son of Saul” and we congratulate the director and the crew, she said, noting that 92 titles had been submitted in the category for an Oscar this year.

Andy Vajna, the government's film industry commissioner, hailed the nomination, saying that "we can now keep our fingers crossed for a third year in a row for a Hungarian title".

Enyedi said the nomination demonstrated to her the openness of the Film Academy. The film would be shown internationally six more times before the Oscar gala, in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and London, to enable as many Academy members to see it as possible.

The film's male star Geza Morcsanyi said a film with potential, such as “On Body and Soul”, will make the desired effect even without a large campaign. The Oscar ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 4.