Fidesz group leader slams Soros's Davos speech

For Fidesz the biggest gift arrived about a month after Christmas when the Open Society Foundations’ George Soros unexpectedly – he had remained mostly quiet in recent months – called Hungary a “mafia state”. Gergely Gulyas, parliamentary group leader of ruling Fidesz, slammed the US financier over the speech, calling it "yet another attack against Hungary's sovereignty". He said the billionaire had now made it clear that his views on Hungary's upcoming election are "based on his own interests", and that "he believes not in the power of the people but in the power of money".

"We already knew that he wants to influence Hungarian political life... that he wants to influence Hungarian politics by putting his faith in financial resources rather than democracy," Gulyas said. But in Hungary, regardless of whether one agrees with the cabinet's decisions, it is up to the voters to decide who will represent them in parliament and who will get to form a government, he insisted. Gulyas said that irrespective of political leanings, everyone in Hungary should be outraged when someone refers to their country as a "mafia state".

The group leader said the Hungarian government "indeed poses an obstacle to Brussels's pro-migration policy", which he said saw Europe's future in migration rather than effective family policies.

Asked about Soros's claim that the opposition Socialist Party's leaders had been “bought up” by Fidesz, Gulyas called the remarks "untrue". He said Soros was using "an old Bolshevik trick" to "accuse others of doing what he is doing". Hungary's opposition parties had been on the same page with Soros in terms of their position on migration. Gulyas speculated that the reason Soros was so "hard" on the opposition was because he saw little chance for a change in government. Comments by Soros suggesting that there were "spies" in the smaller opposition parties as well were "signs of paranoia".

Asked about Soros's remark that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán "started really going wrong when he made his father rich by giving him a quasi-monopoly on road-building materials", Gulyas said "every word" was a lie. He said the company owned by the prime minister's father barely employs more than 30 people and only wins 3 percent of the available development contracts, arguing that it could hardly be considered a monopoly.

Karacsony urges creation of 'homeland based on cooperation'

The prime minister candidate of the opposition Socialist and Parbeszed parties, Gergely Karacsony, has said he wants to steer Hungary away from "the politics of hatred and division" towards a western, just and knowledge-based society. Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the party which he co-leads, Karacsony said he would distance Hungary from the "Fidesz nightmare" and build the country's future on the basis of cooperation.

Referring to the Socialist Party's decision to cooperate with Parbeszed in the election campaign, the current mayor of the Zuglo district of Budapest said the Socialists had taken a "massive step" by accepting the smaller party into its fold rather than making the decision "a matter of prestige". Karacsony, for his part, will have his name on the Socialist Party's national list in return for running as their PM candidate.

He said a party of the left-wing social democrats and a left-wing green party were not under any illusions that they are capable of representing a unified nation. But they believe in cooperation, and this is something they wish to further broaden: their doors were open to anyone who wants change, he added. The Parbeszed co-leader said the opposition alliance did not intend to revive the state of affairs preceding the 2010 election but wanted instead to introduce a new social democratic model to Hungary.





Karacsony also commented that the leader of the Democratic Coalition, former prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány, may get a top spot on a left-wing joint national list.

Fidesz said in a statement that Karacsony was nothing other than "a turncoat" who had started his political career with the liberal SZDSZ party, carried on in the green LMP party, supported former liberal prime minister Gordon Bajnai, turned his back on LMP and founded Parbeszed. Now he had formed a pact with the Socialists and had "become the face of the Socialists". "Soon he will have gone through every left-wing party and made a pact with everyone," Balazs Hidveghi, Fidesz's communications chief, said in the statement.

Gyurcsány slams government as 'immoral mafia'

Ferenc Gyurcsány, the leader of the leftist Democratic Coalition (DK), called the government an "immoral mafia" that has "ruined the reputation of the country and shattered its dreams". In his so-called state-of-the-nation speech, which he held for the 14th time, Gyurcsány insisted that "an honest opposition party would not make a deal with [Viktor] Orbán" or the prime minister's ruling Fidesz party.

Gyurcsány said DK had never made any dishonest compromises with "Orbán's vile regime", while the LMP party had "pretended" for years that "there is a position between democracy and dictatorship" and at times "gave a helping hand to Fidesz when needed". He criticised the Socialist Party for "receiving financing" for its media from Fidesz.

Gyurcsány insisted that the government "is at war with Paris, Brussels, Rome, while they are delivering the country on a plate to Putin's Russia and siding with Turkey and Azerbaijan". He lambasted the government for "talking more about George Soros" than about poverty, and though he said he would not "champion" the US billionaire, he added that "what we are facing is goddamn manipulation and terrible lies".

The government had "secretly accommodated thousands of migrants", and "those people did not snatch the jobs of locals; they did not increase crime or worsen public security; neither have they converted the country to Islam. Still, the people in government are reluctant to admit they have lied day and night".

Gyurcsány criticised the relationship between the government and religious organisations, saying that "people who exploit the power of faith to the benefit of political parties cheat God rather than serve Him". If DK wins power in the April 8 election, it would reduce financing for church-run schools, which he insisted was currently three times as high as other school funding. Tax benefits for the "political churches" would be scrapped.

Jobbik has only realistic plan for change of government: Vona

Jobbik party leader Gabor Vona has said his radical nationalist party has the only realistic scenario for how to unseat the Fidesz government. Speaking at a party event, the Jobbik leader and candidate for prime minister insisted Jobbik also had a vision and a plan of what would happen in the event of an election win.

Vona outlined seven areas in which Jobbik would make its mark: enhancing security and democracy, abolishing corruption, boosting competitiveness, stopping immigration, burnishing national prestige and building social unity. He said that while the left-wing parties wanted to replace each other, Jobbik was determined to govern and had the strength to replace the ruling Fidesz party.





In his hour-long speech, Vona said the government promised that Hungary would be free of migrants, yet it turned out that 2300 refugees settled in the country and the government's explanation for why had been twisted by lies.

He pledged to abide by international conventions while "quietly, without publicity, firmly defending Hungary against migration, terrorism and quotas." The border fence was here to stay and other sections of the border would also get a fence protected by an independent border guard.

In reaction to Vona's remarks, ruling Fidesz said Jobbik was "capable of doing anything for money or power". Fidesz's communications chief Balazs Hidveghi insisted that Vona was an "absolutely unreliable" politician who would go abroad and "praise Islam and Allah". Jobbik's unreliability was clear, Hidveghi said, when the party failed to support Fidesz in its efforts against migration and the "Soros Plan".