A total 125 destinations in 45 countries are now directly accessible from Budapest with 44 airlines, representing its most colourful offer ever. Not only new flights were launched in 2017 but seat capacity increased on existing routes. New service providers entered the market, and existing ones introduced larger aircraft or increased their flight frequencies.

Budapest Airport was managing a number of development projects in 2017, including one of the flagship projects of the BUD 2020 development program, the new Pier B. Its construction began at the beginning of last year and is scheduled for completion during summer this year. Next to Terminal 1, two new logistics centres were handed over to TNT and DHL Express. A thousand new parking spaces were added to airport car parks, which now can hold a combined 4,700 cars.









After Terminal 2A, the number of check-in desks was also increased in Terminal 2B where 11 new desks were installed together with a 400-square-metre additional passenger area. The reconstruction also affected the airside area of the terminal, as most of the shops and the passenger flows had to be redesigned there. New security screening equipment was introduced, including new body scanners.

Areas used by aircraft were improved: a new taxiway was built and the surface was refurbished on Runway 1 to a length of 900 metres. One of the most modern airport crash-tenders, a new Rosenbauer Panther fire truck, was commissioned at a cost of HUF 250 million.

Digital services for passengers were enhanced last year. Just before Christmas, Budapest Airport launched its free WiFi service with significantly increased capacity, resulting in a ten-fold increase of user capacity. The airport also +redesigned its website in line with the continuously changing traveling habits and demand for information.

“We are very proud of Budapest belonging to the top league of European airports with regards to growth rate of traffic,” Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said. “With a remarkable 14.5% growth in 2017, Budapest Airport is more than twice higher than the EU average. We also continue our efforts in 2018 and will be offering Hungarian and international passengers high-quality services and several new routes, including four North-American flights at the same time during the summer season.”