Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest remains one of the definitive and innovative luxury hotels in town. Centrally located in a purpose-built, boldly contemporary edifice, it offers 349 rooms and suites, and bespoke curated services. Its lobby is home to Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest, the hotel’s own culinary concept, featuring a diverse variety of outlets, such as Nobu, ÉS Bisztró, ÉS Deli, The Living Room and Blue Fox The Bar. Kempinski The Spa’s unique spa treatments are inspired by the European cycle of the seasons, while The Promenade Gallery shows contemporary Hungarian art.

The hotel continues to enhance its products and services. Ten Rooms, a reconstructed events area, opened in April 2017, featuring the latest in technology and design to deliver a versatile range of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events (MICE) solutions.





At the end of last year, full renovation started in all the guestrooms and suites, with the first phase to conclude at the end of March 2018, launching 27 Premium Grand Deluxe Rooms and 11 Suites, based on the plans by noted British designer Alex Kravetz. The decor of 126 Premium Superior and Deluxe Rooms will also get a refresh, from carpets to curtains, to create a refined atmosphere.

The Kempinski’s general manager, Stephan Interthal, said: “It is a great honour to receive such a high accolade for the second time. We have been uncompromising about our core mission, since opening, to provide the highest and most personalised services to our guests.

“A ranking this demanding to achieve is especially important feedback as it not only reaffirms our objectives and direction, but also offers guidance on where we have room to grow and how we can improve.”





Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide, commented: “We are pleased to honour the 2018 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas that demonstrates a strong culture of service.

“In an online environment of confusion and clutter, Forbes Travel Guide is the most trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions. These properties, the largest and most global group in the company’s history, achieve an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality, underscoring our overall mission of positively contributing to the international tourism industry as well as individual hotel experience.

“We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties recognised today.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards.

The company’s annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences. See www.forbestravelguide.com