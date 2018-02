Your company is following a new strategy this year. Why is that?

We always adapt ourselves to the market demand. Our previous strategy, which was applied in the period between 2013 and 2016, was a reaction to the generally weak supply of business loans offered by the commercial banks. The public banks, namely Eximbank, the Hungarian Development Bank and the Hungarian National Bank, of course tried to improve this situation with their quite successful development loan program. In the meantime the business loans offered by commercial banks improved so much that the three banks mentioned above were able to pull back gradually from that area. Especially our bank is able to address other market failures more intensively due to that, for example the still insufficient financing of SMEs and micro-enterprises by the commercial banks, among other things. Furthermore, these enterprises are in the most difficult position to enter the export market and get own capital. One core element of our new strategy, which will be applied from 2017 to 2020, is to compensate these three market defects by our own activities. So among other things we will be supplying these companies with favourable and flexible investment loans.





Previously Eximbank, as suggested by its name, has only been dealing with companies that are involved in the export business. This focus is not there anymore?

On the contrary, however, it has been expanded. We are also focusing on potential exporters or “Exporters of the Future” – as the title of our special loan program says. Via this program we support Hungarian companies that are on the way of becoming exporters by means of loans. The law behind our existence absolutely allows such an expansion of our focus. This is based on the logical argument that a domestic enterprise has to develop its competitiveness on the domestic market first in order to reach the level of international competition. For example before a Hungarian food company is able to enter the export market, first it needs to set foot on the Hungarian retail market dominated by foreign chains. Nowadays only one fifth of all the Hungarian small and medium enterprises have income from exporting. They have a share of about 20% in the total Hungarian export volume as well. I can see a lot of potential in there. The demand for export markets comes from the size of the Hungarian market by itself. Growing companies with good products are able to reach the limits of the small Hungarian market quickly, and in order to be able to continue growing they need to turn their attention towards new markets sooner or later.





How are your new offers received by the market?

Our main profile is still the same. We still primarily support exporters with loans and guarantees. Our credit portfolio amounted to HUF 860 billion at the end of September last year. HUF 257 billion from that was new loans. 83% of these loans were handed to exporters. We are not planning to take over the role of the Hungarian Development Bank or the commercial banks. We are only complementing their offer with ours.





What were the changes that happened in terms of the size of your clients?

The Hungarian export market is still dominated by large companies. This is the same with our clients: Within our total loan volume they still make out more than 60%. However, the ratio of SMEs increased already to 40%. If we only look at the number of clients, the SMEs are already dominant: 83% of our clients are SMEs. Compared to the data of 2015 we are serving twice as many SMEs.





How did the development of your loan portfolio evolve?

In 2015 and 2016 the figure of our growth had two digits. Last year our growth ended up in the one-digit field again. As compared to business in 2014, our loan portfolio tripled itself. The fact that our growth slowed down a little bit again has to do with the trend that the commercial banks are returning to the loan market again. This is the consequence of both the favourable interest conditions and the good economic development. By the way, the commercial banks are not our competitors, we treat them as our partners. We have refinancing agreements with 28 Hungarian banks, saving cooperatives and leasing companies that are selling our products. Besides our Budapest headquarters and 12 EXIM branch offices throughout the country our products are present in around a thousand more branches within the whole country. We are present in all the main Hungarian economic centres with the name EXIM, with our own branch offices. Their task is among other things directing clients with specific demand to commercial banks. Our services can be claimed directly by us too, however.





When is it advisable to claim your services directly?

For example, when we are talking about a company that would like to export its products to China and the Chinese customer gives a very long payment period. Such a claim can only be ensured by us. In case the client would like to completely eliminate the risk of liquidity, we can buy off the claim from them. The commercial banks are not offering such services at all, of course. There is no other bank in Hungary besides us that would be willing to take over such risks.









How did your credit insurance branch evolve lately?

At the end of September our credit insurance portfolio amounted to HUF 260 billion, HUF 77 billion out of that was coming from current contracts, which have been guaranteed by the additional export in the value of HUF 145 billion. We are increasingly focusing on SMEs in this business branch as well. By the end of 2019 half of our loan portfolio should be held by SME clients. In case of credit insurances the dynamics of growth are negatively influenced by three important factors: the embargo on Russia, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Greek crisis. Especially the embargo on Russia harmed the Hungarian export market, primarily the export of food products, in an extremely serious way. On the other hand, despite the short-term bottlenecks, the embargo was rather beneficial for Russia, all in all. While Russia used to be dependent on foreign food imports before, the country managed to become fully self-sufficient in the meantime and even export food. While Russia used to be a large market for example for Hungarian pepper preserves, this market is now not only taken away from the Hungarian exporters, they even have to compete with the supply of Russian pepper preserves on third markets. Russia also became a grain exporter in the meantime. Economic sanctions have never contributed to the originally intended results so far.





Is EXIM also playing a role in helping the development of third world countries?

Yes, our bank also gives development loans for certain projects in less developed countries of the world. The interest of the loans and the costs of the credit insurance are clearly reduced by government grants, so that the partners are able to finance the projects. According to the OECD guideline, developed countries are allowed to give loans with governmental subvention for long-term projects in the case of countries with a per-capita income below a certain value, up to a prescribed magnitude. Usually such projects are financed, where companies from the country of the lender are able to make business. Hungary, with EXIM’s support, has already been active in the area of water management for a few years in Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. In 2016 for example they have handed over a plant installed under the leadership of Hungarian engineers and financed by Eximbank that will be taking care of water sanitation for about 18,000 families in Vietnam. The relevant Eximbank loan has been given for a period of 18 years. Currently a second project of similar nature is being carried out in the same country. In Laos there are 31 Hungarian companies participating in a project to improve food security with our support. A similar project is running in Indonesia too. 27 Hungarian enterprises are working on that one. By the way, we are not the ones determining the projects, Hungarian companies have to apply for them on the site. Only when the decision has been taken on these projects is the time when we enter as financing agents. The distribution of such development loans corresponds to our strategy of intensively supporting Hungarian SMEs and helping them expand their export activities very well, by the way.





Additional financing opportunities are not only given by the Hungarian government but more and more by the Chinese government as well. What is the situation with the fund in which the Hungarian government is holding a share through Eximbank?

SINO-CEEF I, the first common fund created in 2013, closed at the end of 2016, since by that time all of its capital had been invested. The fund made 13 investments in six Central-Eastern European countries. In Hungary there were two, one of them in college education and one in telecommunications. Chinese investors kept their promise and made investments in Hungary amounting to multiple of the sum, which Hungary contributed to the fund. Hungary invested USD 30 million in the first fund, and finally there was USD 91 million invested in Hungary by foreigners. In the case of both funds, for which we have just signed the agreement at the 16+1 summit, the Chinese agreed to make a multiple investment in Hungary after the amount of Hungarian share in the fund. We will be investing EUR 70 million in the SINO-CEEF II Investment Fund. For that investment the Hungarians will get at least EUR 140 million of investments in Hungary in return. In the case of the SINO-CEE Investment Fund the contract fixed that at least three times as much has to be invested in Hungary compared to the amount chipped in by Hungarians. This contract contains EUR 100 versus 300 million.





How is the cooperation with the Chinese partners going?

I can feel that the trust is permanently getting stronger from the Chinese side towards Hungary. It’s surely not a coincidence that the Chinese made the most investments precisely in Hungary within the whole region. Furthermore, Hungary is the country with the largest trade volume towards China in the region. By today China is the largest export market for Hungary following the EU countries. Chinese people are thinking for really long-term and they value consequent behaviour, reliability and predictability, which they experience from our side. In the past years we have continuously proved to them that we keep our promises and that our words are followed by deeds, namely specific projects. By the way, not only in business areas but also concerning cooperation in education and culture.







How are the negotiations going with Chinese people?

I have been working with Chinese partners for more than seven years by now. I have got to know them as absolutely trustworthy business partners. Although they are tough negotiators – so it can happen quite often that a certain question is asked five times during a negotiation. However, once the contract has been signed, they adhere to it for 100%. Since they are thinking in longer time dimensions, you cannot really put them under time pressure. Furthermore, I have noticed that they do not improvise. When a Chinese person sits at the table to negotiate, he knows precisely what he or she would like and what he or she has authorisation to do. And they do not deviate from that. They would rather leave open questions than answer one that is out of their competence and they prefer to come back to the question after external consultations. Before the 16+1 summit we negotiated with the Chinese partner here at the bank very intensively on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We sat here until midnight on Saturday and until 10 pm on Sunday. Finally, we were able to make a good compromise, especially since both parties lowered their expectations a little bit.





Which were the points in which you lowered your expectations?

It was really important for us that the volume of future investments realised in Hungary will be the multiple amount of the sum paid by Hungary. Another important point for us was to be able to participate in the decisions made by the fund. Furthermore, the contracts had to be in harmony with the relevant EU legislation. For example, we had to make it very clear that certain branches of industry cannot be financed by the fund. In Western culture we talk about so-called win-win situations. For Chinese people this is obvious. They believe in long-term partnerships. For them it’s extremely important that both parties are leaving the negotiations fully satisfied. After all, this is the only way to guarantee the desired long-term relationship.





Did you ever have the feeling that the Chinese – due to the size difference between the two countries – behaved in a condescending way or spoke from a high horse?

I know this feeling all too well, however only from negotiations with Western Europeans, although not with Germans, to be correct. I never encountered this phenomenon during negotiations with the Chinese though. The meetings are always characterised by mutual respect. You negotiate with them at eye level. Even at fund meetings the Hungarian partners are treated as if Hungary made payments of the same magnitude as China.





Is it not harmful for the relationship that Hungarians abandoned communism, while the Chinese still highly value this political system?

Not at all. The Chinese business partners are very pragmatic. Politics has no role during the negotiations and other meetings. Even that the Chinese are formally communist, in terms of doing business they are absolutely capitalists. I have never heard even the faintest remark from the Chinese side comparing the two political systems. I have never even noticed any attempt to make their model popular with us. Incidentally, this is fully based on reciprocity.





What are your plans for 2018?

We are going to continue our SME strategy, which I have detailed before. This year is going to be an “Asian year” for us again, but the West Balkan is coming up next too. Besides that we will be realising a couple of projects in Africa too, especially in Ghana and Angola. There will be new Exim projects in Latin America too, especially in Peru, Brazil and Uruguay. We will be growing along with the firmly growing Hungarian economy.





Are your services available for foreign investors looking for doing business here too?

Of course. Among others we have numerous German clients as well. About 71% of our exporting clients export their products to the EU. We are available to anyone, who produce in Hungary and export their products from here.





Personal biography

Zoltán Urbán has been working with financial services and foreign trade, the financing of large companies, structural financing and treasury operations for 27 years. He began his career as a banker at the Iparbankház financial institution. In 1993 he changed that for OTP Bank. From 1997 to 2001 he worked as the managing director of the Hungária Credit Alliance Bank. After that he managed the Hungarian Development Bank as deputy CEO until 2002. From 2003 to 2004 he was the managing director of the Dresdner Bank Hungaria. Following that, he led the Hungarian branch of the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). After that he worked again as the deputy CEO of the Hungarian Development Bank. In January 2014 he became the CEO of the Garantiqa Hitelgarancia company and exactly one year later the CEO of EXIM, which united two financial institutions: the Magyar Export-Import Bank and Magyar Exporthitel Biztosító. From 2010 to 2016 he was a board member of the European Investment Bank (EIB). Since April 2015 he is a board member at the Hungarian Bank Alliance and since May 2015 also a board member of the SINO-CEEF Fund. In September 2016 he became the president of the Kínai-Magyar Vasúti Nonprofit Zrt., which is a company dealing with the renovation of the railway tracks on the Budapest-Belgrade line. Besides English, Swedish and Russian, the father of two children also speaks excellent German.