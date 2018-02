With only one track on the repertoire, Emerald and her team started working on a full album before releasing anything. Inspired by films and music from the 1940s and 1950s, they wrote and produced “Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor”, a strong collection of 12 original songs.

The album featured ballroom jazz, cinematic tangos, groovin’ jazz tracks and infectious mambos that sounded as if they were recorded in the golden age of Hollywood. However, the smoking beats, catchy songs and inventive production marked out Emerald as a present-day phenomenon.

It was an overnight success. The debut single became an instant radio hit in the summer of 2009, and its follow-up “A Night Like This” went on to reach #1 in the Dutch single charts in January 2010. The album entered at #1 in the sales chart and reached platinum status within six weeks. Overall, the album spent 30 weeks at #1, breaking a record set by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and selling an impressive 260,000 copies within the year in Holland alone.

The album was released in many other countries with a similar effect: sales have topped 1.4 million in Europe and it has been released in over 40 countries. Emerald received numerous national and international awards, and she performed at almost every major radio and TV show in Europe.

In May 2013 the second album, “The Shocking Miss Emerald”, was released. It repeated the debut album’s international success and entered at #1 in the UK album chart. In between conquering the countries of Europe, Emerald reserved as much time as possible gathering and recording ideas for a new album, which was released as an EP called “Emerald Island” in spring of 2017 throughout the continent.

She will finally perform for her Hungarian fans in Budapest Arena on 26 February. Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu and www.ticketpro.hu

See:

www.caroemerald.com

www.livenation.hu

www.ticketpro.hu