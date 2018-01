Hungarian Literature Online and Brody Studios present the first Lit Night of 2018 with prize-winning children's author Dóra Elekes. Each month, we present the most exciting new Hungarian writers in English, with readings of their work and in-depth discussions in the warm and exclusive atmosphere of Brody Studios. So come and join us for a drink and some literary chat on Tuesday 6th February from 8 pm at Brody Studios, Vörösmarty utca 38. Open to all, tickets available on the door.





For more, check out www.hlo.hu.