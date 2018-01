The festival promotes itself as the only international documentary festival in the capital that:

is a competition festival for the best documentaries from all over the world, without thematic or any other restrictions;

hosts the creators of every film and covers all their costs;

holds a Q&A session after every screening to provide a real one-off experience;

groups the selected films into thematic sections;

has an international jury of five professionals in every section;

gives 5-6 awards with prizemoney along with other rewards and special mentions; and

is also a year-long project with screenings every month.





The festival will include four Danish films: “A Modern Man” (2017), “Bobbi Jene” (2017), “Waiting For the Sun” (2016) and “The Act of Killing” (2012).



“A Modern Man” is directed by Eva Mulvad and lasts 85 minutes. It will be screened on January 27 in Room 11 at 3 p.m. and on January 28 in Room 11 at 5.45 p.m. Its synopsis: Young, beautiful, rich: Charlie Siem is the perfect modern man. A young, wealthy photo model for Hugo Boss – and even a first violinist with a growing crowd of worldwide fans. But is there also a human being behind the perfectionist? Success has a price in Eva Mulvad's new film.





Eva Mulvad





Multi-award-winning director Mulvad (“The Good Life”, “Enemies of Happiness”) masters the delicate balance of providing a profoundly human insight into the nuances of a unique mind and an undeniable talent. An existential journey into a world of expectations and choices. A story about us – the free and wealthy – who seem to have it all but are always on the hunt for more.







A Modern Man





“Bobbi Jene” is directed by Elvira Lind and lasts 94 minutes. It will be screened on January 26 in Room 13 at 9.15 p.m. and on January 27 in Room 11 at 12.45 a.m. Its synopsis: After a decade of stardom in Israel, the American dancer, Bobbi Jene takes intensity to a new level: She decides to leave her great mentor/choreographer Ohad Nahardi and the love of her life behind to return to the US. Determined to establish herself, she creates her own violently personal and boundary-breaking performances. A woman’s fight for independence and the dilemma of its consequences







Elvira Lind





“Waiting For the Sun” is directed by Kaspar Astrup Schröder and lasts 90 minutes. Screenings will be on January 24 in Room 13 at 5 p.m. and January 25 in Room 10 at 11 a.m. Its synopsis: When their father accidently kills a child the two twin sisters and their younger brother are left alone. No relatives want to take care of children with such a shameful background. Fortunately, the former prison guard “Grandma Zhang” founded Sun Village 20 years ago – an orphanage in the outskirts of Beijing for children whose parents are imprisoned for serious crimes. Along with the three newcomers, we follow the lives of six different children in Sun Village, as their destinies cross and they help each other to find new ground in the most difficult time in their lives.







Waiting For the Sun

“The Act of Killing” is directed by Joshua Oppenheimer and lasts 115 minutes. It will screen on January 26 in Room 11 at 1.30 p.m. Its synopsis: In Indonesia, Anwar Congo and his friends were promoted from small-time gangsters to death squad leaders who helped the army kill more than one million alleged communists, ethnic Chinese and intellectuals in less than a year. For all this, they have not been forced by history to admit they participated in crimes against humanity. Instead, they have written their own triumphant history, becoming role models for millions of young paramilitaries. In this environment where killers are celebrated as heroes, the filmmakers challenge unrepentant death squad leaders to dramatise their role in genocide. The hallucinatory result is a cinematic fever dream, an unsettling journey deep into the imaginations of mass-murderers and the shockingly banal regime of corruption and impunity they inhabit.





The Act of Killing