How did your new service come about?

EvK: This is the result of my personal development; it is not a change. In ethical PR, communication is essential. But we don’t only communicate with words, but also non-verbally, by our appearance and behaviour. In this context, key questions are, for example: “How do I present myself?” “What is my message?” “How do I deal with other people?” You can exchange the “I” just as well with a “we” here. These are the specific questions that my behaviour training deals with.





What qualifies you to offer such a program?

I have a university degree in art history and social psychology. I have always had a profound interest for these subjects. One subject helps when it comes to analysing the human mind and psyche and the other investigates art experiences, often connected to questions of aesthetics and beauty. I always continued my own research and training. During my life, I have experienced and analysed how much the knowledge of behaviour codes and etiquette in the interpersonal area contributes to our economic and social success. Today, people are increasingly immersing themselves in a virtual world, but without the real world it just does not work.And that's where my knowledge of how to handle situations helps, from general “social skills” to manners on the social floor.





What does “etiquette” mean today?

In a broader sense, behaviour, manners and appearance can make or break your success on the career ladder. Of course, you cannot and do not want to copy everything from times past, but our old Europe has created wonderful foundations for modern togetherness, also interculturally. In human history, we would have certainly destroyed ourselves without observing rules and codes. I am against following well-established rules rigidly, but total arbitrariness most probably doesn’t lead to success either. In terms of adherence to etiquette in certain situations -- the right degree will always make the difference. To make the right decision here, it is essential to know the respective etiquette in the first place. Then you can still decide accordingly.





Who is your service for?

Firstly, I had the Y-generation, but generally also achievers and prospective leaders in mind. However, it is fascinating how many people of different backgrounds and ages respond to this topic. Some time ago, even a high-ranking diplomat addressed me to help him with seating arrangements for one of his invitations. Once, I trained a Frenchman on his appearance and to improve his presentation, and introduced an Indian manager to European etiquette.





What makes you different from other coaches?

A coach primarily asks questions that inspire the client to find his or her own answers. My concept is based on a “from the outside in” approach, which means: “First create and/or put your outer form in order -- your personal stage -- then you will experience success for your inner self, too.” My second specialty is that I apply an “act-it-out” method. In a three-week intensive training course with the wonderful Galli-Theatre in Wiesbaden, Germany, I learned very much from Impro Theatre methods. In addition to theoretical and other practical knowledge, I use this experience in my training programs, including questions like “how do I present on my personal stage or on a real one?” Also, I believe in “neuroplasticity,” and fun tops the learning experience. And, by the way, you may also learn how invigorating it can be, if you have a good laugh -- in the right place, of course.





What do you mean by personal stage?

In any life situation, I can see my life as a stage (after Erving Goffman). As I said, it is mostly up to us to shape it. Here’s a short anecdote to illustrate this: Once, I was invited to an elegant lunch. Everyone was spruced up for the occasion. The table on the terrace was splendidly arranged. We sat under an awning, undisturbed, when suddenly a summer shower came down. The conversation at the table continued vividly until someone looked to the end of the table: Count X was sitting there, dripping wet from the rain, but smiling as usual. The awning was too short to cover him! Maybe you can imagine, however, the laughs he got from everybody. Consciously or unconsciously, he had now become, as it were, the leading actor of the evening, in an unobtrusive way.





Where do you hold your trainings?

I work face-to-face and online. This includes many possibilities: in a private castle, in a hotel, in an office, at a client’s home, via Skype. I also have online courses in the pipeline.





What is your credo?

Individuality is a wonderful thing, arbitrariness or random behaviour less so. By visualising our lives like a stage, we can do so much for our success. Let`s direct and control this stage, including rules, but also improvisations!

Information and contact for a first consultation:

www.smartandnoble.com

info@smartandnoble.com