Srini Gopalan, the European president of Deutsche Telekom AG, emphasised that digitalisation has important effects in every branch of the economy: it changes business, and all the areas of economic and social life. There are numerous examples in the baking, transportation and logistics sectors, which prove that the digital transformation creates the possibility to establish new business models. By 2020 every fourth euro will be spent online. “Our aim is to help our clients as their engaged partner during the preparation of companies, cities and the public sphere for the digital era,” Gopalan said. “Digitalisation is not the far future, it’s already part of our present.”

Christopher Mattheisen: “5G is the answer for the challenges of the future”

Christopher Mattheisen, the Magyar Telekom CEO, stressed in his presentation: “Following the latest achievements of the digital world, connectivity will be more important than ever, since everything will be connected with everything.”



As for the Internet of Things (IoT), namely the digital industrial processes (Industry 4.0), high-performing networks and a new communication norm with faster transmission speed, shorter response time and higher capacity is needed. “5G is the answer for the challenges of the future,” he emphasised.

5G allows qualitative changes in different branches and opens the way for new and existing technologies, solutions and business models such as autonomous vehicles or robotised remote operations. “Magyar Telekom and its partners will be the engine of this development,” Mattheisen said.

Zoltán Kaszás, CEO of T-Systems Magyarország, stressed in his presentation: “We are living in a fast and continuously changing world. Digitalisation effects the lives of every one of us.” There are many definitions for it. “For me it connects the world in a smart way. It is a Smart Universe. I am not only speaking about the technologies, but also about people and different individuals. They need to join as well, this is why trust is necessary”, he said.

In Europe this is already possible, since with the support of Deutsche Telekom, T-Systems established the European Smart Solutions Centre (ESC), to enhance the development of Smart Cities. “This way we are able to offer complex and heterogeneous services to our clients, or introduce already developed own products in the region,” Kaszás said.

“Future space Campus“

For the first time this year the program of the symposium was extended by a second day oriented at pupils and students, with the title “Jövőtér Campus“ (in English: Future Space Campus). The Future Space program series already visited six universities all around the country. It presents the possibilities the T-Systems can offer to Generations Y and Z.



OTP Bank was awarded at the conference with the prize “Project of the Year” for the introduction of its so-called ITSM-solution. The award for the best transformation partner went to McAffee, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise received the prize for highest growth and Avaya and Nuance the one for “The most innovative partner”.

Magyar Telekom also informed the audience of the symposium that it has started the NarrowBand-IoT (NB-IoT) Network on the whole territory of Budapest. NB-IoT is a new standardised wireless technology, which is using the existing networks and is optimised for applications on the Internet of Things. This cost-efficient, innovative networking technology allows simultaneous, safe and uninterrupted communication between the different communication equipment.