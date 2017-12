Ambassador Nurbah Rustemov noted in his speech that during these 26 years under the leadership of the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan had achieved significant success in carrying out political, socio-economic and spiritual modernisation.

Rustemov presented the implementation of the programs “Kazakhstan-2050", “Nurly Zhol", “100 concrete steps", “Third Modernisation of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", “Course towards the future: modernisation of Kazakhstan's identity" and the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the UN Security Council.

He drew attention to the high level of the Kazakhstan-Hungarian strategic partnership, the key achievements of which were the opening this year of a direct air flight between the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, and Budapest, and the launch of projects financed by the Kazakh-Hungarian Agricultural private equity fund. More than 200 students from his country were studying in Hungary this year.

The ambassador said this year marked the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Hungary was an important strategic partner with his country and he was confident of a further deepening of ties.