Poet and writer Attila Jász, who is Editor-in-Chief of “Új Forrás” contemporary literary magazine, will read excerpts from a poem about Amrita Sher-Gil that won the special prize at the Quasimodo International Poetry Competition.

The poem is about to be published in book form. After the poem is presented, there will be a discussion with Jász and the Editor of Kortárs Publishing House, Beata Varga. Music will be provided by violinist Zoltán Lantos and tabla player Pt Rajesh Gangani. Photo slides of Ervin Baktay’s heritage and photomontages from Vivan Sundaram, the son of Indira Sher-Gil (Amrita’s sister), will be shown.

Amrita Sher-Gil was born in Budapest on January 30, 1913, and died in Lahore, then-India, on December 5, 1941, a short life in which she came to be considered an important woman painter of 20th-century India. She left behind a large volume of work and the reason for her early death is considered mysterious.









The celebratory program is in Hungarian language with simultaneous interpretation in English.

Entry is free. Register at http://www.indianembassy.hu/?p=145899

Amrita Sher-Gil Cultural Centre, 1025 Budapest, Búzavirág utca. 14. Starts 6pm.