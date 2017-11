Entertainment will feature music and dance productions from, among others, India, Slovakia and Serbia. The Diplomatic Fair also raises funds for Hungarian charities, with all proceeds going to A Mi Hazunk „Our House” foundation in Esztergom, the Special Education and Development Institute for children, Pál Heim Children’s Hospital and Szent István and Szent László Hospital.

The Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest is a non-political, non-religious, non-profit association founded in 2000 by a group of spouses in the diplomatic community to bring together spouses of Heads of Missions and of other diplomats accredited to Hungary.

The patron of the Diplomatic Fair is Anita Herczegh, wife of the President of Hungary.







Diplomatic Fair

November 26, 10am-4pm,





InterContinental Budapest

Apáczai Csere János utca 12-14.

District V,





Entrance HUF 500.