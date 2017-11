Sir Rod, known in more youthful times as “Rod the Mod”, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, both solo and with the Faces- He is one of the best-selling artists of all-time with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide during his five-decade career.

According to the publicity blurb, his many achievements include six consecutive number one albums in the UK, with 62 UK hit singles and six number ones.

In the US he is credited with 16 top ten singles including four reaching number one. on the Billboard Hot 100.

He was bestowed a knighthood from Prince William at the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

This August, he joined forces with multi-platinum-selling group DNCE to release a strikingly re-imagined version of his signature dance track, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”. Their debut performance was the hit of the 2017 MTV VMA awards.

The Budapest concert will be fully seated.

