This Christmas and New Year the luxury hotel’s themed dishes and beverages are inspired by the timeless ballet in which, as the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, Clara’s Nutcracker doll and his army of toy soldiers come to life, and the young girl is swept away into a fantasy escapade through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes to the magical Kingdom of the Sweets.

Even Tchaikovsky’s glorious score playing soothingly in the background may not ease the strain on Mum at this time of year, when slaving away over the proverbial hot stove at home to produce perhaps the most important family meals of the year. The Christmas season is apparently considered by many people to be as stressful as getting divorced or being burgled.

The InterContinental® is one of Budapest’s foremost hotels, and it makes a special effort each Christmas to ease the strain by luring people away from the hard graft of hours in their kitchens and into its five-star surrounds, away from the seasonal demands, at least for a golden while.





The promise is, leave the cooking to us and this year’s festivities won’t get you down. Sunday Brunch is an ongoing treat all year in the InterContinental®’s Corso Restaurant, and this Christmas these meals will take on a special Nutcracker theme on December 3, 10 and 17 before a Christmas triple on December 24, 25 and 26 (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) and then the grand finale on New Year’s Day, actually a Monday.

These lavish buffet selections of savoury dishes from the kitchen of executive chef Gergő Gullner will come in two packages, the “Bubbly” and the “Gourmet”, the latter having a greater selection of wine and including beer on top of the juices, mineral water, coffee and tea that are standard to both. Gullner has also prepared special Festive Flavour Corso-style fusions that will be available throughout December. These “Nutcracker’s Favourites” will include, for instance, his chicken breast filled with green walnut, pumpkin puree and fondant potato.

The InterContinental® and its Corso Restaurant occupy the prestigious location metres from the right bank of the river and right next to the Chain Bridge. Indoors all year or outdoors on the terrace when the weather is right, it is an ideal spot to watch the people and trams pass by on the popular Danube Promenade, not to mention the minor attraction of the Castle District looming on the other side of the water.





There is also the InterContinental®’s Corso Bar, where throughout December and January the bartenders will be taking the chill out of the cold days with their “Fairy-tale winter warmers”. Two varieties of punch are promised: the alcoholic “Clara’s Punch” accompanied by Nutcracker Coffee and tea, and, on the non-alcoholic side, the “Sugar Plum Fairy Punch” with Fritz’s Hot Chocolate.

The bar also has three Sweet Moment éclairs – the Gerbeaud, the Champagne cream and the Poppy seed beigli – thus creating a special French-Hungarian fusion.

Cooking a sizeable turkey or goose can be an hours-long operation involving buying, trussing, seasoning, stuffing and regular basting, so an alternative is to let the InterContinental® do it and deliver it to your home, from now until December 31. The bird comes complete with stuffing, jus, cranberry sauce, a vegetable package, mashed potato, apple pie and a bottle of wine. Home delivery is an extra cost or you can collect it yourself,

On Christmas Eve from 7pm will be a “Magical Christmas dinner” with the festive Nutcracker mood enhanced by decorations and live music, and the buffet meal promising tastes of home dreamt up in a special way by the chefs. The dinner again comes as standard or premium, depending on the drinks.





From December 1-31 the Corso Restaurant has a Hungarian Christmas package, with traditional specialities fish soup, pike perch, potato salad, stuffed cabbage, and walnut and poppy seed beigli.

Finally, the InterContinental® New Year’s Eve celebration offers a lavish buffet plus performers and band reliving favourite movie moments. Discounted early bird tickets are available with a VIP option in prime seating near the stage.

After which the Nutcracker’s characters are packed away for a while and the serious business of 2018 must begin.

InterContinental® Budapest

Apáczai Csere János utca 12-14, District V

Tel.: (+36-1) 327-6392

corso.restaurant@ihg.com

www.budapest.InterContinental®.com

Prices

“Bubbly” brunch HUF 12,900

“Gourmet” brunch HUF 14,900

Festive Flavours Corso-style HUF 3990

Home-delivered turkey or goose HUF 30,100-39,900

Hungarian Christmas package HUF 12,400 for two persons

Winter warmers HUF 1600 (non-alcoholic), HUF 2700 (alcoholic)

Sweet moments éclairs HUF 1200

New Year’s Eve HUF 49,900 (Classic), HUF 54,900 (VIP) (early bird prices until November 15)