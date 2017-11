ITEC is a flagship program of the Indian government. It began in 1964 and has been open to Hungary since 1992. Whatever their age, Hungarians and expatriates living here have a chance to be accepted, allowing them to sharpen their professional and other talents. This year 10 slots are open to candidates from Hungary.

Dr. Éva Lőrincz, of Budapest, went on a Course on Entrepreneurship Education to Strengthen Emerging Economies, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat State, from February 27 to April 7 this year. She participated with 27 people from 18 countries in Africa, the Arab world, India’s neighbouring countries, former Soviet Union republics and the Caribbean. Participants were decision-makers and officers from ministries, university teachers and a few entrepreneurs.





Lőrincz related her experiences on the course at an ITEC Day at the Indian Embassy and Cultural Centre in Budapest in October. She recounted that the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Gandhinagar is an autonomous and non-profit institute, an acknowledged National Resource Institute for Entrepreneurship Education, Research, Training and Institution Building. EDII offers various levels of education, from undergraduate to PhD, including short-term courses as well.

During the course she could learn from numerous professionals and honoured academics through lectures, role-playing, exercises and researching. “We studied hard from 10am to 5pm and even had homework … But we could enjoy a 12-day study tour organised by EDII as well as short industry and enterprise visits to factories, traditional family businesses, educational and ministry institutions, and government shops.

“We also could enjoy sight-seeing tours and experience the various entrepreneurship opportunities and local business, and we could observe the different difficulties entrepreneurs are facing and solutions, as well as different business attitudes.

“During this wonderful trip we had a chance to look around Mount Abu, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur and Agra.” Mount Abu is a popular hill station in Rajasthan state, and Jodhpur is a tourist destination featuring many palaces, forts and temples, set in the stark Thar Desert, also in Rajasthan. Jaipur in the same state is known worldwide as the “Pink City”, with almost every building in the walled historic centre painted a terracotta pink, which historically represents welcoming and hospitality. Udaipur is Rajasthan’s City of Lakes and Agra, in Uttar Pradesh state, is the home of the Taj Mahal.



The ITEC day also heard from György Iván Neszmélyi, of Hungary, and Edita Slivková, of Slovakia, who met when they went to India with ITEC in 1998. Neszmélyi was desk officer of the Asia-Pacific Department in the Hungarian government, and Edita was desk officer of the Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

They attended the 20th Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats organised by the Indian Foreign Service Institute, New Delhi, under the auspices of ITEC and sponsored by the Government of India between 31 October and 6 December 1998.

With the two of them on the course were 16 other colleagues from various European, Asian, African and Latin American countries.





Neszmélyi told the ITEC Day: “The majority of our programme took place in New Delhi, and we lived in the estate of the United Service Institution in Vasant Vihar. Our theoretic lessons were held in the Foreign Service Institute head office in Chanakyapuri, not far from the Hungarian and the Slovak embassies.

“In New Delhi as practical training we visited the Ministry of External Affairs and had an exercise of protocol skills in Meridien Hotel, plus we visited several companies, research institutes, cultural events and a trade fair.”

Besides New Delhi, their group visited Agra, Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore. Pune is known as "Oxford of the East" thanks to the presence of several well-known educational institutions in the city. Mumbai is the home of the Bollywood film industry and Bangalore is the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka. It is sometimes referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India".

“Besides the professional programmes our hosts took good care that we should get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of India from the ancient ages till modern times,” Neszmélyi said. This included seeing a performance at the Centre of Indian Traditional Folk Music and Dances, and the Sound and Light Show in the Red Fort, Delhi.

Neszmélyi said that in his and Edita’s opinion, the course added a high value to all the particpants’ professional skills that they could well utilise in our jobs. Also, the whole experience had been an unforgettable and wonderful opportunity that had brought them emotionally closer to India.

However, the ITEC course also brought together György and Edita emotionally. After farewelling their course mates and Indian hosts, when they returned to their capital cities they dated and in 1999 they married. Edita gave up her diplomatic career in Slovakia and moved to Budapest. In 2000, György was given his first diplomatic post, to South Korea, and the couple spent four and a half years there.

Other postings followed in Nigeria and Egypt during 2007-2011 and now they live in Budapest with their two sons. Edita cares for them and since 2013 György has been an associate professor of Budapest Business School and visiting lecturer of Szent Istvan University.





The ITEC courses last from weeks to months, and while there is no minimum educational qualification, applicants must at least have basic knowledge of their desired field. All expenditure, including air fare, board and lodging, internal transport, etcetera is covered by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The 10 slots open to Hungarian candidates are publicised through the Hungarian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade. Applications have to be uploaded at: https://itecgoi.in/meaportal/homepage

After every page of the application has been completely filled, the original application form has to be sent to the Hungarian Ministry for Foreign Affairs for further processing.

The address of the ministry is: 1027 Budapest, Bem rakpart 47, Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asia and Pacific Department. The Head of Department is Dr. Sándor Sipos.

For more information on ITEC see https://www.itecgoi.in/index.php