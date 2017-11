Guests will enjoy a selection of local and international food and drinks, entertainment, a free raffle and a grand auction conducted by the British Ambassador Iain Lindsay OBE (pictured). As always there will be a “virtual bonfire and fireworks”, plus a few surprises, all adding up to a major social networking event.

The goal is to raise around HUF 4.5 million, which will all go to:



* Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok): focusing on solutions to emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18, this non-profit also supports other local charities helping children in need, including the following:

* ’Make-a-wish’ Foundation: grants wishes to 3- to 18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illness,

* SOS Children’s Village: sponsors children to give them a loving family home, education and healthcare.

Entry is a donation of HUF 10.000, or more, per person, payable upon arrival. Every guest will be offered a free day pass to a premier health and fitness club, Holmes Place Budapest, worth HUF 6000.

Guests will be limited to 200, registered on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Registration so far has apparently passed the 100 mark. Register at info@xpatloop.com





Live Auction prizes:



1. The Writer's Villa, two-night stay in heritage-listed building with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, pool, steam rooms, jacuzzi, bar and more (value HUF 1 million),

2. Presidential Suite for a weekend at Budapest Marriott Hotel including one bottle of Hungarian sparkling wine, breakfast for two, access to Executive Lounge (value: HUF 800,000)

3. Celebrity chef Marvin Gauci will prepare a nine-course meal including caviar at Caviar & Bull Restaurant for four people, two prizes (value HUF 250,000 for four)

4. “Champagne cruise” on the Danube for up to 300 people aboard Zsófia Boat Budapest (value HUF 500,000)

5. Mercedes-Benz bicycle (value HUF 475,000)

6. Hungarian Football League champions Budapest Honved FC: two tickets to the Owners Box at the Bozsik Stadium, plus a Honved shirt signed by goal king Eppel Martin and star midfielder Davide Lanzafame (value HUF 400,000)

7. Ambassador Iain Lindsay OBE donation of a painting of Diana, Princess of Wales (value HUF 250.000)

8. FirstMed one-year Premium Health Plan (value HUF 195,000)

9. Award-wining bartender Dez O’Connell's classic cocktail class and workshop for three people (value HUF 100,000)

10. Villa Pátzay wine-hotel in Badacsony, Balaton, weekend for two, bed and breakfast plus a special wine tasting (value: HUF 100,000-plus)



An art auction will feature paintings by Dorka Banki and Júlia Végh.



A silent auction presented by TV celebrity Zsuzsa Demcsák will offer:

1. U-Save Autorental: Toyota CHR Hybrib for one week (value HUF 100,000)

2. 24 bottles of Dasvir beer (value HUF 15,000-plus)

3. Brunch for two from Budapest Marriott Hotel

4. Items from Mid Atlantic Films

Sponsors are Budapest Marriott Hotel, FirstMed, Curry House, Special Effects Ltd and Smart.



Refreshments

* Welcome drinks from Bortársaság, including

* A fine and wide selection of whites, rozés, reds and sparkling thanks to Veritas

Associated wineries include: Bárdos, Bujdosó, Dubicz, Haraszthy, LPS, Pajzos- Megyer, Tiffán, Thummerer, Vesztergombi...

* Palinka tasting by Marton & Lanyai,

* Whisky tasting: outstanding single malts from Whiskynet.hu

* Sake and Umeshu tasting by Intercooperation Zrt.

* Unicum tasting: Zwack Szilva (plum)

* Indian beer tasting by Dasvir

International snacks

* Arriba Taqueria (Mexican salsa and fresh chips),

* Marriott (Mini Marriott Burgers, Hasselback Potatoes and Coleslaw),

* Planet Sushi (selection of maki),

* Fuji Japanese Restaurant (fresh 'Kodako Teriyaki' - baby octopus),

* Mr Masala Indian, (chicken tikka masala, vegetarian dish, pilau rice),

* Zsófia Cruise Ship (Hungarian sandwiches & gulyás soup),

* Okay Italia (authentic Italian pizza),

* Trattoria Toscana (traditional Italian onion soup, luxury duck lasagne),

* Clark Picnic (Hungarian chimney cake),

* Noir Chocolate (sweet delights from Erika and Monika Reich).



Entertainment

* Márk Fülep, live flute music to welcome guests

* Taste & Play' Wine Casino Games

* A special dance performance



Master of Ceremonies

Scott Alexander Young

Music:



Party tunes from DeeJay Mr T.







Details



* Where: Grand Ballroom, Marriott Budapest Hotel



* Address: 1052 Budapest, Apáczai Csere János u. 4.



* Date: Sunday 5 November 2017* Adults Only: 18+



* Dress: Smart casual



* Timing: Arrivals from 6pm, VIP welcome at 7pm, farewell at 10.30pm