Czech National Day

Photos Konkoly-Thege György

26 October 2017 - 12.10 PM

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Hungary, Juraj Chmiel, hosted a reception at the country's embassy in Budapest on October 25 to celebrate National Day. This commemorates the creation of Czechoslovakia in 1918, after the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the end of World War I. Although the Czech Republic became independent in 1992, ending the existence of Czechoslovakia, "Independent Czechoslovak State Day" each October 28 continues to celebrate the 1918 event. Music, a display of art, and plentiful food and drinks provided for the guests at the Budapest reception.