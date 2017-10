The most exciting Martin Day program of Budapest is seven years old, and their different theme on each occasion resulted in sold-out events in the recent years. The hotel housing the not-to-be-missed wine festival transforms into a gigantic “stuffed goose” with the best foods and wines serving as filling, accompanied by star chefs and wineries. In addition, the 7th festival will be focused around the magic number of 7.

The wine festival will be launched with beer. Nowhere else in the world is there a Martin Day Wine Festival where beer is also assigned a significant role. Gellért is also exceptional in this regard, as on Day 0 seven Hungarian master beer makers will introduce their more than 30 types as part of an unlimited beer tasting.

Snacks will be presented by Ádám Előházi – the chef of the First Brewery of Balatonfüred – and András Frideczky, creative chef of the recently renewed brasserie of Hotel Gellért.





Wine after beer

For Friday and Saturday more than 100 of the best Hungarian wine makers were invited, with the first day featuring the selection of Wine and Market, while the other introduces the Winelovers selection.





The 7 wonders of gastronomy

The Gellért Hotel introduced and perfected the term Suite Restaurant, which is housed by the hotel’s suite and with its magnificent views of the Danube has already hosted a number of well-known guests. Both on Friday and Saturday participants will be charmed by the seven-course menu created by master chefs Szabina Szulló and Tamás Széll

They do not need to be introduced, their professional credentials are verified with a Michelin star, and Tamás Széll with his team was awarded the best meat plate award at the international Bocuse d’Or competition.





Flavours from countries behind and beyond

On the closing day, on the occasion of the Martin Day Sunday brunch László Héjja, chef of Gellért, welcomes guests with a flavour globetrotting trip. Visitors at the all-you-can-eat brunch can taste goose and other dishes from Hungary, USA, Norway, Denmark, Russia, China, Egypt, Italy, France, Israel and India. The rich assortment features Hungarian goose delights from region Bugac, as well as Swabian goose leg, cholent from Israel and goose breast from Provence.





Martin Day Wine Festival

9-12 November

Hotel Gellért

Further information: www.borfesztivalgellert.hu