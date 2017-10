It is the fourth time the five-star Kempinski has won the award, with the latest honour coming as the central Budapest hotel celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The Kempinski group itself – Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group having been formed in Berlin in 1897 – is clocking up 120 years in 2017.

The Budapest Kempinski won in St. Petersburg against six other nominations for Hungary’s Leading Hotel: Boscolo Budapest, Budapest Marriott Hotel, Buddha-bar Hotel Budapest, Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest, Hilton Budapest City and The Ritz-Carlton Budapest. The winner, which faces Erzsébet tér and its “Budapest Eye” ferris wheel, was represented at the gala ceremony by public relations manager Ildikó Dudás.





This year the Budapest Kempinski launched its Ten Rooms event concept comprising 10 meeting rooms with infinite solutions involving the latest design and technology, inspiring boardrooms, smart conference equipment, creative inspiration in space, lighting, food and technology, and an integrated show kitchen, all benefitting from daylight.

The Kempinski has three grades of room – Superior (28-32 square metres), Deluxe (32-35 square metres) and Grand Deluxe (35-43 square metres) – and five types of suite – Junior, Parlour, Executive, Presidential and Royal.





The hotel offers a culinary journey termed Gastronomic Quarter Downtown Budapest, where guests and passers-by have the choice of fusion-inspired dishes at Nobu, updated Hungarian-Viennese offerings at the brasserie-style ÉS Bisztró, specialty coffee, sandwiches and cakes at ÉS Deli, a relaxed “Kaffeehaus” culture experience at The Living Room and “the fizz, the sizzle, the bubbles and the buzz” at Blue Fox The Bar and Nobu Bar.

Another feature that may have impressed the World Travel Awards judges is the Kempinski’s art collection, the gems of which are currently on show at Lake Balaton’s KOGART Gallery until November 12 as part of the Kempinski’s travelling exhibition. Also, this summer the hotel introduced its Stage for Young Artists during Afternoon Tea in The Living Room every Saturday afternoon, featuring budding talents from Liszt Ferenc Music Academy.

A new creative cocktail choice has been introduced in the Blue Fox bar, and the spa, fitness centre and pool have their features.

