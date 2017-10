Fittingly, on their fifth full-length album, “The Last Hero”, the hard rock juggernaut pursues a level of excellence inspired by timeless heroism. Making the record became something of a personal quest for the quartet.

“Every time we do a record, my only goal is for people to simply think it’s better than the previous one,” declares Tremonti. “We pushed ourselves so hard last time, and we knew we were going to push ourselves much harder here. When we brought material in, it had to outdo ‘Fortress’.”

“We always strive for that,” agrees Kennedy. “While recognising where we’ve come from, we wanted to expand what Alter Bridge is. This record is definitely an exploration of the hero theme — whether it be the lack of heroes, the need for heroes or a tribute to heroes. There’s a story in there.”

Kennedy wrapped up touring with Slash, and Tremonti finished up a successful run supporting his second solo album “Cauterize” in late 2015. By January 2016, the four members congregated back in Orlando with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Trivium). Over the next four months, they diligently assembled and tracked the 13 songs comprising “The Last Hero”.

“It’s good to be back in the Alter Bridge battle,” Kennedy leaves off. “Every time we do a record, I’m reminded of how great it is to have this passionate and loyal audience. We don’t take it lightly. We consider it an honour that people let us into their lives that way.”

One of the greatest voices of rock music, Myles Kennedy and the band returns to Hungary on 22 October in the Budapest Arena.

Tickets are available via www.livenation.hu and www.ticketpro.hu, with three different seating and normal standing areas.

Further information:

www.alterbridge.com

www.livenation.hu

www.ticketpro.hu