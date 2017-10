Rising up amidst the gleaming skyscrapers that are de rigueur in any city of note these days, the 20-storey Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul (minus “unlucky” 13th floor) combines service and style. The 249 rooms, including 45 Executive Rooms, 21 Suites and the Skyline Deluxe Suite, were created with the discerning traveller in mind, and are characterised and coloured by functional and contemporary design.





Extra-large desks, wireless internet access and spacious safes, which can accommodate laptops, offer a modern working ambience over 35 square metres in a relaxing environment. The Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul provides executive room and suite guests with pleasant, professional and personalised service, plus complimentary buffet breakfast at AzzuR Restaurant and exclusive access to the Skyline Club Lounge on the top floor. Here, a range of complimentary services including tea, coffee, refreshments and cookies is available throughout the day, a selection of alcoholic beverages with snack buffet from 6-8pm, and business facilities such as wireless internet access, laptops and iPads.

In-room benefits include complimentary internet access, coffee and tea, and daily laundry service. Executive room and suite guests may also take advantage of complimentary shoe-shine in the lobby for a pair of shoes during their stay and 10% discount on massage treatments.





All manner of conferences and every imaginable type of banquet can be catered for in the Mövenpick. The Ballroom on the ground floor covering 521 square metres can be used for banquets accommodating 400 guests or it serves as an auditorium with 550 seats.

It can also be easily and swiftly transformed into three smaller conference rooms. The Premium Room, at 112 square metres, and nine meeting rooms accommodating eight to 70 visitors complete the conference facilities. With their state-of-the-art technology such as remote-controlled audio-video systems, they impressed the World Travel Award 2017 judges as being the perfect guarantee for the staging of successful events.





Featuring fresh ingredients and a rich palette of spices, AzzuR Restaurant offers a wide range of innovative culinary delights from Mediterranean, Swiss and Turkish cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Giovanni Terracciano with a distinctive Italian touch.

Whether it is an early morning breakfast, a business meeting over lunch or a relaxing dinner, AzzuR assures a tasteful journey through the world. The open kitchen adds intimacy to this post-modern bistro, and there is a private dining room exclusively designed for small special gatherings.

Specialities include beef tartar, warm quinoa salad with teriyaki salmon and assorted greens, grilled wild sea bass on spinach and asparagus, volcanic hot-stone beef tenderloin with seasonal vegetables, veal strips Zurich style, calamarata pasta with mini meatballs, potato gnocchi with pumpkin, walnut and gorgonzola sauce, wild mushroom risotto with black truffle oil, original Italian piping-hot gourmet pizzas and more.

Dessert can be hot chocolate volcano with Mövenpick raspberry and strawberry sorbet, or perhaps caramel and walnut mousse, traditional mascarpone tiramisu and lemon cheesecake with raspberry sauce.





The inviting “BarAdoX” bar and lounge is the place for a relaxing drink after work or for a pre-dinner aperitif. Also Swiss chocolates, cakes, cookies, famous Mövenpick ice-creams and special products are on sale in the GourmeT.

Guests can forget their cares in the hotel’s own Wellness Centre. This boasts a modern fitness centre with cardio-vascular training equipment, an indoor swimming-pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and therapeutic massage treatments. The covered carpark of the hotel holds 125 vehicles.





Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul is connected directly to Istanbul Atatürk International Airport, 28 kilometres away, by the Trans-European Motorway, which also provides access to the Asian side of Turkey’s biggest city. The metro station next to the hotel goes direct to the main Taksim Square and then the Old City area of Sultanahmet, where the Grand Bazaar and the iconic mosques on the Istanbul skyline are found.

As well as earning Green Globe re-certification in 2017, the hotel has a Greening Hotels certificate from Turob (Hotel Association of Turkey) and a Green Star certificate from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Turkey.

Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul

Eski Büyükdere Caddesi, No. 3, 34330, 4. Levent, Istanbul, Turkey

Tel.: (+90) 212 319 29 29

Email: hotel.istanbul@movenpick.com