Spain on everyone’s lips

Photos by Konkoly-Thege György

13 October 2017 - 11.10 AM

Catalonia and its situation as an Autonomous Region of Spain that is flirting with moves toward possible independence was the main topic of conversation among the hundreds of guests at a reception to celebrate the National Day of Spain and of the Spanish Armed Forces Day, hosted by Spain’s Ambassador to Hungary José Ángel López Jorrín and Mrs López Jorrin in the Hungarian National Gallery on Thursday, October 12.