This treat is a signature offering by all the 500-plus DoubleTree by Hilton hotels. And this is the DoubleTree by Hilton Krakow Hotel and Convention Center, in Poland, the third hotel in the chain we have stayed at after visits to DoubleTree by Hiltons in Oradea, Romania, and Lisbon, Portugal. So far, then, we two guests have chalked up six chocolate chip cookies.

We have a long way to go. Those 500-and-counting DoubleTree by Hilton hotels are in 40 different countries and territories around the world, so this adds up to a lot of cookies, about 65,000 each day, or more than 25,000,000 a year, in fact, all baked fresh daily to a secret recipe. And guests must like their cookies, because tins containing five are available to buy from each hotel, to share with friends and family – or scoff all by yourself – when you get back home.

But enough of CCCs (chocolate chip cookies). The point is, these are a way of making your stay as comfortable as possible right from the start. Thus there is also “Requests Upon Arrival”, whereby the hotel will follow your wishes and have flowers or champagne waiting for you, or perhaps a particular kind of pillow or a snack and milk before bedtime. After booking, guests can choose to have such special items waiting in their room when they arrive.





This is one of the USPs our marketing lady is happy to touch upon when we finally meet up. First the guest rooms, 232 of them, contemporary and comfortable, and offering complimentary wired and WiFi internet access, and a 42-inch flat-screen HDTV (that’s acronym-speak for High Definition Television) with a goodly variety of channels. A spacious working desk has an ergonomic chair and the bathroom has a walk-in shower, dressing gowns and slippers.

Suites feature all the above with extra-large living areas that are separate from the bedroom. All are flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Bathrooms are fitted with a walk-in power shower and mist-free mirror. Plus the suites offer a free morning newspaper.





Executive Rooms on the top fifth floor have access to the Executive Lounge, where guests can find snacks and drinks all day, or perhaps enjoy a quieter complimentary breakfast than may be the case in the regular breakfast area. Also they have late check-out until 2pm and newspapers and magazines. For a truly luxurious stay, the top-notch Presidential Suite occupies 126 square metres and can even be connected to other rooms, offering up to 184 square metres in all.

Mention should be made of the two Accessible Rooms, specially designed for guests who require additional space and amenities, and having extra-wide doorways, doorbells with audio and strobe alerts, and an accessible bathroom with roll-in shower, handrails and adapted wash basin.













The DoubleTree by Hilton Krakow Hotel adds the words “and Convention Center” with good reason, and our hostess is keen to show the impressively large ballroom and 16 meeting rooms and meeting facilities, totalling a whopping 3000 square metres that can accommodate up to 2000 delegates.



The convention centre is an ideal venue for conferences, product launches, cocktail receptions, sports galas, live broadcasts and fairs. The hotel also hosts weddings and civil ceremonies.









Rounding out the hotel’s facilities are the 5th Avenue restaurant and adjacent bar, offering ordinary guests and convention delegates a range of dining options and settings. For winding down there is a complimentary, fully equipped 24-hour gym equipped with Precor resistance machines. The 20-metre indoor swimming pool has a silver ion purification system, equipped with underwater massage jets and geysers, and the sauna section has dry and herbal sauna and steam room.









DoubleTree by Hilton Krakow Hotel and Convention Center is a 30-minute drive from Kraków-Balice airport, a short walk to the Krakow Arena Hall and a convenient distance to the Expo Krakow Fair Trade Center, Near the hotel, the number 14 tram is a 20- to 25-minute single ride to the beautiful Krakow city centre, based around the vast Rynek Główny, Europe’s largest market square.

In the middle of the square stands Sukiennice (Cloth Hall), a centre of trade in Krakow for hundreds of years. Poland's second-largest city, Kraków has a renowned historic centre, covering the Old Town and Wawel. The centre was entered on the UNESCO (that’s an acronym for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) list of World Heritage Sites in 1978.

But too soon it is time to bid adieu, telling our hostess that we hope to be back ASAP.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON KRAKOW HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER

ul. Dąbska 5, 31-572 Krakow, Poland

Tel.: (+