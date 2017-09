“Alluring India 2017” fashion show

Photos Konkoly-Thege György

27 September 2017 - 09.09 AM

India’s celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the country’s independence continued in Budapest with the “Alluring India 2017” fashion show at the Balna on September 21. The evening was presented by the Embassy of India in collaboration with Vinay Gupta, managing director of Gait-N-Grace, and represented two firsts: a maiden display of Indian traditional and fusion fashion in Hungary, and a live Instagram and Facebook coverage of an event organised by the embassy.