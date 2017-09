Gupta is a leading Indian leading fashion choreographer and an internationally known model trainer. He began choreographing fashion shows in 1999 became one of India’s pioneers in the field, creating a strong name for the country in the world market of fashion modeling. He has a Masters in Fashion Designing and Merchandising, having studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and Pearl Academy of Fashion, New Delhi.

The Budapest fashion show was introduced by Ambassador of India Rahul Chhabra. Guests included former prime minister Péter Medgyessy, Deputy State Secretary for Foreign Economic Affairs Petra Pana and Director General of the Asia-Pacific Department Sándor Sipos, and mayors, senior government officials, ambassadors, businessmen and other guests.





The fashion show featured the latest finely tailored Indian garments such as silk saris, embroidered lehengas and mermaid gowns with ruffles. The collection was more about Indian traditional wear with a touch of contemporary ensemble.

The concept of the event was to create an environment of Indian ethos globally through an insight into collections of two eminent names in the bridal trousseau industry, Ms. Charu Parashar and Ms. Payal Keyal. Models showcased a new collection, “Regal Saree”, and “Various Moods” by Parashar, “The Weaves from the Ghats of Benares” by Salma Sultan, and “Contemporary Sari” and “Contemporary Wedding Cocktail” by Keyal.

A glimpse of Indian culture was presented with a live demonstration of how a three-metre sari plead-by-plead was draped to perfection in different styles. The audience appreciated the beautifully crafted Indian outfit that fully showed the skills and talent of the country’s hand-weavers.

The poem “khoob ladi mardani, woh toh Jhansi wali rani thi” by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was enacted to highlight the story of Rani Laxmi Bai, a leading warrior of India's first struggle for independence in the 19th century. She is known for going out to battle in a sari.





After Hungarian mind illusionist Gábor Holcz entertained with his sleight of hand, guests enjoyed Hungarian wine and Indian beer and delicacies. These latter featured a display of rustic and authentic Indian curry buffet from several States, marinade chicken wings, aromatic biryani, accompanied by a variety of Indian breads, palate refreshments and the traditional dessert seviyan (vermicelli kheer).



