The park is called Zlatni rt, which translates as Golden Cape, and it is recognised as the most significant park area on the north-eastern Adriatic coast. Zlatni rt is the oldest protected site on the Istria peninsula, with a high botanical value. Adjacent is the Skaraba Park Forest, the two together offering plenty of opportunity for walking and biking in nature.

Three classy hotels sit in Zlatni rt, with a fourth being built. Ours is the four-star Hotel Eden, and its 302 rooms and 23 suites all have balconies with chairs and table to sit out and admire the view of the trees and the grass and the water. Dozens and dozens of white sun-loungers are scattered around the park, pools and cove. In September the weather is cooling off after a hot summer, rainy in fact, and most of the guests wandering outdoors are wearing the white bath robes provided by the hotel.









Hotel Eden and Zlatni rt are at Rovinj, a classically picturesque, once-Italian, Mediterranean coastal town with old walls and gates. Limited space has dictated the construction of narrow houses, tight streets and tiny squares. Looming over the population of 14,000 is the Baroque Church of St. Euphemia, with a bell tower that replicates the Church of St. Mark in Venice.

Venice, in fact, is just about straight across the Adriatic, and ferries from Rovinj offer 10 sailings a week, taking three hours or three hours and 45 minutes, depending on which of the two companies is chosen. Day trips allow about five hours to roam Italy’s most visited city before the return voyage to Rovinj.

From the vantage point of St. Euphemia you can see Zlatni rt, south of the town, about a 15- to 20-minute, 1.5-kilometre walk away along the coastal promenade. Hotel Eden is owned by the Croatian company Maistra, as are the other two hotels in the park, and it is building the fourth, which accounts for all the tall cranes on view.





Maistra’s portfolio consists of 10 hotels, eight tourist resorts and six campsites, all in Rovinj and Vrsar, the latter another Istrian coastal town to the north of Rovinj, on the other side of the Lim Fjord. Altogether, Maistra has more than 35,000 beds, giving it about 6% of all overnight stays in Croatia and 16% in Istria, the peninsula that is the nearest part of the coast for Hungarians. Rovinj and Vrsar are 250 kilometres on past Zagreb.

The company’s other two hotels in the park are both five-stars. One is the boutique-type Hotel Monte Mulini with 99 rooms and 14 suites plus modern designer furniture. Murano chandeliers, Swarovski crystal, Herling porcelain, Pierre Frey sofas and Christopher Guy mirrors, plus a Chef’s table and a 550-bottle wine cellar.

The other is Hotel Lone, an eye-catching modern building with 236 well-appointed rooms and 12 luxury suites, including 16 so-called Jazz rooms featuring private massage tubs with an infinity pool effect on the room’s terrace.

These three will be joined by Maistra’s new hotel in 2018, in front of the Rovinj marina and overlooking the old town. Another five-star, this hotel will have 193 rooms and 16 suites, six restaurants, 3800 square metres of wellness and spa, and a shopping promenade. The interior will be by Piero Lissoni, an Italian architect and designer of some renown.



Hotel Eden, as mentioned, is a four-star, and thus better on the wallet than those more luxurious European establishments where the higher price brings with it uniformed doormen, sparkling wine for breakfast and the occasional 18th-century grandfather clock and precious artwork scattered around. Eden passes muster where it matters, with a sizeable comfortable room and good food.





All its rooms were fully renovated in April this year and feature air-conditioning, balcony and a satellite TV. Ours is a Superior Triple, meaning there is space enough to add a single bed, if needed, to the double. The bathroom has a double-size sink, walk-in rain shower and a radiator.

Croatian and international food is served in the hotel, with a range of hot and cold dishes, fruit, salads and cereals. Vegetarian, diabetic or fortified food can be requested. Local Teran and Malvasia wines are poured.

In the park nearer the cove, Oleander restaurant has salads, soups and pizzas, perhaps a piece of prosciutto with local olives and artichokes, grilled fish fillets in asparagus sauce or fresh grilled meat, served by the sea breeze

Outside the Oleander is an outdoor terrace with a stage where bands play in the evening, part of the hotel’s laid-on entertainment for both adults and kids, such as folklore performances, games, bingo, magic shows and quizzes. Sport-wise, badminton, a bowling alley and tennis are available.









The outdoor pool complex includes three kinds of pools with various water effects such as whirlpools and geysers. The sun-bathing terraces have plenty of loungers, tables and parasols.



The completely renovated wellness and spa area has four treatment rooms and one spa suite for couple treatments, as well as an indoor seawater pool, modern fitness area and a Vital bar. The thermal zone features Finnish, Turkish and infra-red saunas with differing temperatures and humidity. Also there is a relaxation room.

Intensive body treatments tackle weight loss, cellulite and skin toning. Cosmetic treatments cover facial hydration, manicure, pedicure, special massages, aromatherapy and reflexology.

A hydro-massage bathtub with water jets soothes painful muscles.

Unlike Adam and Eve, who were free to roam their garden naked, Hotel Eden’s guests go near-naked-but-not-quite as they recline on sun-loungers among the trees and around the swimming pools and cove. Nudity is catered for at two of Maistra’s six campsites in Rovinj and Vrsar.





HOTEL EDEN

Luja Adamovića 33,

52210 Rovinj, Croatia

Phone: +385 52 800 250

Fax: +385 52 800 215

E-mail: info@maistra.hr

www.maistra.com