With the waitstaff dressed up in Bavarian-style costume and a band belting out typical German songs (even if it was a Hungarian band), the atmosphere was set for this local version of the internationally famous beer and folk festival. InterContinental executive chef Gergő Gullner led a team of 10 chefs for 10 hours preparing an extensive, colourful and tasty spread.













Not surprisingly, German fare was prominent, with krakauer and mettwurst sausages, Bavarian white sausage with sweet mustard and pretzel, Bavarian cold cuts, Bavarian beer goulash, Bavarian cabbage and Nuremburg sausage with sour cabbage. Recommended were two creations of the InterContinental’s team: beef balls with sour cabbage, and blood pudding with truffle on dumplings. Strudel too, of course.











Paulaner beer from the brewery established by friars in Munich in 1634 was in plentiful supply, as was the InterContinental’s own Corso beer, described as the hotel’s very own unfiltered, handcrafted premium lager, full-bodied and aromatic. and brewed at nearby Fót.



Guests who popped a balloon with a dart got to take home a bottle of Corso, or perhaps a gingerbread prize.





See more photos here.