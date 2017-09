Ukraine commemorates independence

Photos Konkoly-Thege György

22 September 2017 - 12.09 PM

Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day in the Museum of Military History in the Castle District on August 24. The day is a commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991. Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary Liubov Nepop welcomed guests but the event was apparently not attended by anyone from Hungarian officialdom, because of government anger over a law passed by the Ukrainian parliament mandating that public education beyond grade 4 take place in the Ukrainian language.