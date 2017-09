The evening was hosted by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Hungary Mrs Wening Esthyprobo, with guest of honour Tamás Sulyok, President of Hungary’s Constitutional Court. Ambassador Esthyprobo, who was led down the aisle to the stage by a lady dancer and seven girls in traditional costumes, welcomed everyone, saying their presence was evidence of the strength of friendship between Indonesia and Hungary.

She spoke of Pancasila, the official, foundational philosophical theory that has been the cornerstone of the Indonesian state since its independence from the Dutch in 1945. Pancasila comprises five inseparable and interrelated principles: a divinity that is an ultimate unity, a just and civilised humanity, national unity, deliberative consensus and democracy, and social justice for all Indonesians.









The ambassador also spoke of Indonesia’s economic progress: 5% annual growth, USD 932 billion gross domestic product last year, becoming a full member of the G20 and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Indonesia in early 2016. Sulyok said Indonesia is 16th in global economic rankings.

Entertainment during the evening included the Citra Cultural Group, who were brought over from Indonesia specially for the event. Their performances included the Pasembahan Dance from west Sumatra, the Saman Dance from Aceh Province, Sio Mama Song from the Maluku Islands and Bolelebo Song, which incorporated a story about woven textiles from Flores island and a demonstration of their various uses.

Ten Hungarian models presented a variety of fashions by Poppy Karim, an Indonesian fashion designer who has gained an international reputation.

See more photos here.