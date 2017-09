Six of his films – “Liliomfi” (1954), “Love” (1971), “Cats' Play” (1972), “A Very Moral Night” (1977), “Another Way” (1982) and “The Last Manuscript” (1987) -- were nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Of them, “Love” won the Jury Prize. His films also competed at the London, New York, San Sebastian and Madrid film festivals, winning numerous awards.

Makk taught at the Academy of Drama and Film in Budapest for several decades. His first film, “Liliomfi”, was seen by some seven million people.

“Love”, which was based on two short stories written by Tibor Dery, became one of the most significant works of Hungarian cinema. For political reasons, the script remained tucked away for six years until 1970.

The story had to be rewritten so that the protagonist is released from the prison of communist dictator Matyas Rakosi as opposed to that of then-communist leader Janos Kadar. The film has been ranked among the 12 best Hungarian films of all time. It was re-screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

“Cats' Play” was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1974.

“Another Way”, based on Erzsebet Galgoczy's semi-autobiographical novella “Another Love”, was among the first films in Hungarian film history to discuss the retaliation that followed the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. It was the first Hungarian film to depict a lesbian relationship.

In the 1991 film “Hungarian Requiem”, Makk paid tribute to the young martyrs of the 1956 revolution.

He was awarded the Kossuth Prize in 1973. In 2004 he was bestowed the title of Master of Hungarian Motion Picture.