The visit is organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the auspices of the New Taipei City government. The group will be headed by Commissioner Chang, Feng-Yuan of the Economic Development Department of New Taipei City Government.

Taiwan is acknowledged as having made great progress in strengthening its major industries and is now considered globally as a technologically advanced manufacturing powerhouse. The nation is home to key manufacturers and suppliers of several products, including electronics, IT components, semi-conductors, photovoltaic applications, car electronics, auto parts, motorcycles, bicycles, industrial machinery and equipment.

New Taipei City, which strategically established five industrial zones including more than 20,000 factories, is recognised for its excellent capability in production and will the lead the delegation consisting of the most competitive industries to present their innovative and efficient products to buyers from Hungary.

As well as Budapest, the mission will hold a series of trade meetings in Tehran and Warsaw. These will give buyers the opportunity to meet Taiwanese suppliers and discuss potential business opportunities on a wide range of products. The visiting Taiwanese represent different well-known enterprises of high-quality and state-of-the-art products.

Products to be promoted include:



1. Green Technology: LED lighting and accessories, SMD/DIP LED, display, array, backlight, etc.



2. Electronic components and parts; computer hardware, software and peripherals: Smart diaper detectors (IoT device), token/smart card and encryption devices, smart phone accessories, chargers, USB cables, smart wall sockets, wireless modules for IoT, 3U VPX Computers, Micro DC motors, connectors, cable assembly, UV sterilisation equipment, etc.

3. Machinery: Industrial fans, slitters, rewinders, submersible pumps, blower, mini air compressors, air pumps, aerators, diffusers, etc.

4. Metals and hardware: Locks, rigging hardware, wire rope and chains, cash boxes, portable safes, key cabinets, mail boxes, etc.

5. Auto parts and traffic equipment: Car chargers, borescopes, endoscopes, WIFI borescopes, plumbing borescopes, articulation borescopes, powder metal parts, gears, etc.

The visitors are determined to win the local buyers’ approval and to boost the image of New Taipei City as an industry cluster region. All interested buyers are invited to attend. For information about the Taiwanese suppliers, or to make an online appointment with any of them, visit the event’s official website at http://mission.taiwantrade.com.tw/ACG8101.

They will be in the Southern Room of the Pesti Vigadó on September 22 from 9am to 5pm.

Taiwan Trade Center, Budapest

H-1056 Budapest, Vaci utca 81, 1 emelet

Director: James Kuo

Tel: (+36-1) 266-4662

Fax: (+36-1) 266-4665

Email: budapest@taitra.org.tw