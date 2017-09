With an Abkhaz father and a Georgian mother, Bgazhba enjoyed the same respect and love from both Georgians and Abkhazians. Although he was a high-ranking official during the authoritarian Soviet period, unlike his colleagues he was notable for his simplicity, gentleness and warm attitude to the people. Bgazhba brought together the warring parties and defended the rights of his fellow citizens.

The protagonist of the novel died in Abkhazia during the acute ethno-political conflict in 1992-1993. He could not bear the brutality of war and the hatred of Georgians and Abkhazians, the victims of which became his friends, relatives and neighbours.

Odisharia (pictured) employs his characteristic poetic language and humour to describe the savoury stories, exotic nature and life of the inhabitants of Abkhazia of the second half of the 20th century. The novel has been translated into the Abkhazian language as well.

Writers and critics have called "President’s Cat" a literary bridge sandwiched between the Georgians and the Abkhazians, as the novel is read with the same interest among these people who became separated due to the conflict.





Guram Odisharia was born in 1951 in Sukhumi in the Abkhazian Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic. After leaving the public school in Sukhumi, he graduated from the historical-philological faculty of the University of Sukhumi.

He is the author of 30 novels of poetry and prose, several plays, and film and television scripts. His poetry collections have aroused particular interest among readers, namely "Psalms for you", "Unexpected supplications", "Rainmaking", "Key from the Sea," "Seven paintings for a child" and "Peace to this house".

As well as "President’s Cat" his novels include “The Black Sea Ocean”, "Return to Sukhumi" and "The Cyclops Bomb". His play "... far, far sea", staged by well-known Georgian director Temur Chkheidze, has been popular for several years.

Odisharia has been decorated with the State Prize of Georgia, Giorgi Sharvashidze State Prize, Ilia Chavchavadze Prize, Georgian Theatrical Society Prize, an A. Chekhov Gold Medal for the development of contemporary literature and A. Dovzhenko Medal.

At various times he worked as a journalist in the editorial offices of newspapers and magazines, in Sukhumi radio, in the Abkhazian regional newspaper and as a reviewer of the department of culture, education and public health of the Council of Ministers of the Abkhaz ASSR. For nine years he was a chief editor of the literary and social magazine "Ritza".

In 2012-2014 Odisharia was Minister of Culture and Monument Protection of Georgia. He is a specialist in conflictology and has participated in some 70 conferences on the Georgian-Abkhazian, Georgian-Ossetian and Caucasian international conflicts.

In 2008 in Seoul, South Korea, he was given the status of Ambassador of Peace by the Global Federation of Peace. Currently, Odisharia is the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Georgia for conflict resolution.

“President’s Cat" has also been translated into Russian, German, Abkhazian, Slovak, Czech, Estonian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Azerbaijani, Armenian and other languages, indicating its high popularity.