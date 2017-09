There is a good chance some of these holidaymakers may find themselves staying with Maistra, one of the leading tourist companies in Croatia. With its portfolio of 10 hotels, eight tourist resorts and six campsites, all in Rovinj and Vrsar, Maistra has more than 35,000 beds, giving it about 6% of all overnight stays in Croatia and 16% in Istria, the peninsula that is the nearest part of the coast for Hungarians.

The company will open a new hotel in 2018, at what Maistra says is one of the most beautiful locations on the Mediterranean, in front of the marina overlooking the old town of Rovinj. This hotel will have 193 rooms and 16 suites, six restaurants, 3800 square metres of wellness and spa, and a shopping promenade. The interior will be by Piero Lissoni, an Italian architect and designer of some renown.





This growing portfolio constitutes significant development for Maistra, which is one of the strategic business units of the Adris Group. Maistra was formed in March 2005 by a merger of the largest tourist companies of the time, inheriting business experience of 50 years. The company says its business is guided by the values that make it recognisable, distinguish it from its competition and which illustrate its vision – to be a leading hotel management company and a synonym for the warmth of Mediterranean hospitality.

The EUR 400 million in investments to date have placed Maistra’s hotels and resorts at the pinnacle of the Croatian tourist offer in terms of prices and consumer satisfaction. The most significant investments to date include the construction of the five-star Monte Mulini and Lone hotels, both in Rovinj, which introduced two famous brands – Leading Hotels of the World and Design Hotels – to the region. Also among these investments are the renovation of the promenade, beach and Lone Bay; plus the refurbishment of the Adriatic Hotel in Rovinj, which has a 100-year heritage.

Last year Maistra opened the Family Hotel Amarin under the flag of the Kinder Hotel Brand and began preparation for the construction of the new hotel in Rovinj, which with a value of EUR 80 million has been declared a strategic investment project of Croatia.

For the upcoming period, the company is planning new investments worth EUR 260 million, which will see it build on its current 14% of total capacities and 16% of overnights in Istria.





Some of the leading Maistra hotels are:







HOTEL MONTE MULINI









This is a five-star boutique hotel in Rovinj that, with its design, enogastronomic offer and personalised service, represents the peak of the luxury Croatian tourist offer.

Situated alongside the coast and in walking distance of Rovinj, the hotel is surrounded with lush Mediterranean vegetation and is discreetly incorporated in the natural ambience of the centuries-old Zlatni rt (Golden Cape) forest park.









The interior is equipped with modern designer furniture. Murano chandeliers, Swarovski crystal, Herling porcelain, Pierre Frey sofas and Christopher Guy mirrors are part of the designer collection.

The 99 rooms and 14 suites have been furnished with equal style and care for detail, offering great views of the crystal-clear sea and Rovinj’s old town.

More than 20 different bottles of gin await in the Lobby Bar Gin Library as an aperitif before experiencing dinner under the stars in Croatia’s smallest restaurant for two – Amatis.

A special gastronomic experience can also be found in the Wine Vault restaurant that was recently recommended by the Michelin Guide. The restaurant has a Chef’s table and a 550-bottle wine cellar managed by a triple sommelier champion in Croatia.









HOTEL LONE









Since opening in summer 2011, Hotel Lone represents an eye-catching modern building next to the Zlatni rt (Golden Cape) forest park in a sparkling bay, and only a short stroll from picturesque Rovinj.

As a member of the exclusive lifestyle brand Design Hotels, the Lone has a unique design concept that skillfully combines cultural heritage with local contemporary art and design. It is a showcase of contemporary Croatian creative expression, as everything in this hotel was created by the best young local architects, designers and contemporary artists.









The facilities, including a spacious wellness centre, night club and restaurants, were created to meet the highest standards of a true five-star hotel. Among the 236 well-appointed rooms and 12 luxury suites that overlook the pine park or the sea, there are 16 so-called Jazz rooms featuring private massage tubs with an infinity pool effect on the room’s terrace. The hotel’s presidential apartment – the Lone suite – is the largest and most luxurious suite in Rovinj, at 129 square metres.

Guests can unwind in the resoLution Signature Restaurant among the fragrant Mediterranean plants outside, or have a bite of fresh sushi inside Restaurant E.









HOTEL ADRIATIC









Hotel Adriatic is a boutique hotel on the main square of Rovinj. It is popularly called the living room of Rovinj, being a favourite meeting point of many local people and curious-minded travellers who like to experience the authentic spirit of this inspiring town.

Adriatic has a special collection of more than 100 works of art by renowned international artists created for the hotel. Each of its 18 rooms has its own piece of art and offers a view over the distinctive red rooftops and the sea.

The Brasserie Adriatic Restaurant invites diners to experience a French Riviera menu, made entirely of local fresh ingredients. Breakfast can be enjoyed under the sun and there is also one of the biggest whisky libraries in Croatia, with more than 100 labels.









FAMILY HOTEL AMARIN





Opened fairly recently, the first true family hotel in the region welcomes guests, big and small, from all over the world. Boredom is strictly banned at the Amarin, situated on a green peninsula only a few minutes’ drive from the center of Rovinj and offering a series of exciting attractions that make it a paradise for children.

The hotel boasts seven different swimming pools, including a lazy river and waterfalls. Children of all ages can play in the area with different games. There is also a small adrenaline park with trampolines, outdoor playgrounds and climbing objects, as well as a theatre and little gym for children.









The hotel has 276 rooms and four spacious apartments offering beautiful views of the Adriatic Sea and the old town centre of Rovinj. The beds in each room can be easily moved to create additional space for play. The rooms also contain interactive walls designed for children to express their creativity and to “furnish” the room according to their own desires.









An additional feature is that a large number of rooms are so-called family rooms, namely they are separated by doors so as to facilitate communication with children while also enabling privacy. Adults can rest and relax in the 1500-square-metres wellness and spa centre. They also have a one-kilometre pebbly beach, three restaurants and a snack bar at their disposal.



Everything is in the service of family happiness and it is intended to keep improving the offer every year so as to keep the hotel interesting for repeat visits. Pets are welcome too.





Web: www.maistra.com/

Email: info@maistra.hr

Tel.: +385 (0)52 800-250